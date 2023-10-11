Tucson Police looking for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing vulnerable adult.

The TPD says 76-year-old Max Estrada was last seen today near 12th Ave and Drexel Rd around 7 p.m.

Tucson Police say he is 6′/180lbs and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a brown flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a red hat.

Please call 911 if he is located.

