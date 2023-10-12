Advertise
D-backs hit 4 HRs in 1 inning, sweep Dodgers with 4-2 win in Game 3 to advance to NLCS

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his home run with teammates Geraldo...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his home run with teammates Geraldo Perdomo, right, and others during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix.((AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin))
By David Baker and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks had a historic inning with four solo home runs on Wednesday and they swept the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series with a 4-2 win in Game 3. The D-backs return to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2007, where they’ll face either the Phillies or Braves.

The D-backs rewrote history in the third inning. Geraldo Perdomo got it going with a homer to deep center. After Corbin Carroll grounded out, Ketel Marte crushed a pitch 433 feet for a homer. Following another out, Christian Walker blasted a home run to deep left. Gabriel Moreno thought he had the Snake’s fourth home run to right field but it was later ruled foul. On the very next pitch, he crushed it for a 438-foot home run, giving the D-backs a four-run lead. Veteran righty Lance Lynn gave up all four homers for the Dodgers.

The bats came alive for the NL West champion Dodgers in the seventh. After a couple of singles, Chris Taylor got his own single to left, and drove in Max Muncy with two outs, making it 4-1. Next up, Kiké Hernández got his own RBI single to cut it 4-2. Andrew Saalfrank relieved Ryan Thompson and got the final out of the inning. Thompson had pitched five scoreless innings before giving up those two runs in the seventh. But it wasn’t enough, as the offense went mostly silent in the final two innings.

Arizona — the No. 6 seed after squeezing into the NL playoff bracket with an 84-78 record — has won all five of its games during the postseason, sweeping aside both the Brewers in a best-of-three series and the Dodgers in a best-of-five.

Lynn cruised through the first two innings of a scoreless game — giving no indication what was about to come. Perdomo started the scoring with a leadoff homer, his first long ball since Aug. 13. One out later, Marte hit a 428-foot drive to right on a 1-0 cutter. With two outs, Walker pulled a 3-1 cutter to left for a 3-0 lead, drawing another roar from the Chase Field crowd.

Then came No. 4: Moreno sliced a 2-1 fastball down the line to the opposite field that right field umpire Gabe Morales called fair. But the umpires huddled and crew chief Todd Tichenor reversed the call to foul, a decision upheld by a video review. Moreno then drove Lynn’s very next pitch — a hanging slider — 420 feet over the left-field wall, flipping his bat high in the air as he started his trot.

A few moments later, a dejected Lynn handed the ball to manager Dave Roberts and trudged toward the dugout. Lynn gave up 44 homers in the regular season, the most in the majors. The previous mark of three homers in a postseason inning had been accomplished 12 times, most recently by the Dodgers against Atlanta in 2020.

D-backs rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out two.

While the D-backs thrived, the Dodgers had no answers for a third straight game. A stacked lineup with a pair of former MVPs — Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman — couldn’t make much of an impact throughout the series. Both All-Stars struck out in the eighth against Kevin Ginkel with a runner on first. Betts finished the series 0 for 11 while Freeman was 1 for 10.

EMOTIONAL FIRST PITCH

The four sons of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen threw out the ceremonial first pitch in honor of their mom Nicole Hazen, who died from brain cancer in 2022. Hazen’s four sons are Charlie (17), John (16), Teddy (15) and Sam (13). Nicole Hazen was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2020 and fought the disease for more than two years. She was 45 when she died.

ROOF OPEN

It was the first playoff game at Chase Field since 2017 and the stadium’s retractable roof was open. The temperature was in the high 80s at first pitch. It was a sellout crowd of 48,175.

