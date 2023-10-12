Election 2023: What you need to know about Sunnyside School District Funding Propositions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Election season is officially upon us, with early voting ballots sent out to Arizonans today. Dozens of items are on the ballot, but two propositions regarding school funding are getting much attention, especially on the south side.

The Sunnyside school district has two propositions on this year’s ballot, both looking to increase funding by extending their budget override.

“We want to make sure that we keep our budget the way it was and be able to sustain it, you know, the positions and programs that we currently have in place,” Chief Financial Officer for the Sunnyside School District Karla Walter said.

The two Propositions include 498, an eight percent increase in maintenance and operations revenue control limit.

It would total around eight million dollars in additional funding and average out to about 10 dollars extra per month in taxes for the median homeowner in the district’s region.

Proposition 499 is an unrestricted increase in capital services, which can go to more long-term projects. This additional funding would total around Seven million dollars and average to around 11 dollars extra per month for the average taxpayer.

Sunnyside officials say the increase in funding will go towards things like funding salaries.

“Now we’re finding ourselves and shortages, especially bus drivers and other support staff,” Walter said.

As well as improving aging building facilities, “The average age of our school buildings is 34 and a half years” and keeping competitive in Southern Arizona, “We want to make sure that we keep up with technology so that we can support a student’s academic growth.”

But if this sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

“For seven years after that the district tried six times to pass an override, which means the need was there throughout the entire time. And they all failed. I believe the last election failed by 257 votes,” Walter said.

The district last passed a budget override in 2007, which lasted until 2014. But since then, they have been unsuccessful in getting another one passed, failing six times.

So, what’s the hold-up?

“A lot of times it’s the community doesn’t trust the school district or it could be something like that, or they just want to make sure that the district is appropriately spending its dollars,” Walter said.

The asking price for this year’s proposition is an increase of 21 dollars a month for the average homeowner which could be another reason for the possible hesitance, but the district says they are addressing that.

“We really sharpened our pencils and made sure that we’re only asking for what we need and nothing more.”

Walter says the need has become so critical that up to 130 people could lose their jobs if the funding is not passed.

“We don’t want to put people out of jobs, but unfortunately, it’s a thing that we have to do if the override were not to pass.”

The district ESSR funds run out next fall. Covid funding kept them afloat for the past few years and now it’s a decision for voters to decide what funding they get next.

“It’s a blessing in disguise now that they’re going away. And now we have this problem, you know that we want to make sure that we keep our budget the way it was and be able to sustain it,” Walter said.

