FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Feeling like Fall Thursday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a warm start to the week, a weather system to our north will bring cooler temperatures to southern Arizona. Conditions may be a bit breezy, especially east of Tucson, again today. Otherwise, seasonable temperatures are expected under mostly sunny skies. Highs stay close to climate normals Friday before temperatures rise yet again this weekend into early next week due to a strong ridge of high pressure.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Party cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mis 90s.

