First Alert Forecast: Winds will blow in cooler temp to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Today was a windy one, but why was that? Well, it has to do with the surface air reaching up to the upper levels, grabbing the strong winds brought down due to a trough and bringing them to the surface. The jet stream supplying the strong surface winds will move off to the east, meaning calmer winds for most of the region, with the eastern 3rd remaining windy tomorrow.

That trough won’t just bring us gusty winds but will also cool us down to the high 80s for tomorrow & Friday. However, in very this-year-fashion, temps will rise back up from there into the high 90s by early next week.

THURSDAY: Clear, remaining breezy, & cooler with a morning low of 62 & a high of 88.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a morning low of 60 & a high of 89.

SATURDAY: Early clouds with a morning low of 62 & a high of 92.

SUNDAY: Clear with a morning low of 63 & a high of 96.

MONDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 66 & a high of 98.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 66 & a high of 97.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 93.

