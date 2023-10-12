How to enjoy the solar eclipse in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not polite to block someone’s view, but on Saturday morning, our Moon really doesn’t care! No matter where you are across the state of Arizona, you will be able to witness the effects of the ‘annular eclipse’ when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, causing it to darken the sky across not only our state, but across North, Central & South America. Think of it as a celestial “excuse me”! But it is never safe to look at a solar eclipse without the proper eye protection. More on that in a bit.

Most of us will see a partial eclipse, but up near the Four Corners, the moon will cover most of the sun, otherwise known as the path of totality. (Arizona's Family)

Most of us will see the start of the partial eclipse starting at 8:10 a.m. here in Phoenix. The Moon will block out about 80% of the Sun, the peak of the eclipse, at 9:31 a.m. The sky show will be over right around 11 a.m. Up near the Four Corners, Arizonans who live or travel to that area will get a very special, rare treat. The Moon will cover almost the entire surface of the Sun, otherwise known as the path of totality. The Moon will appear to have a ring of fire around it for those in that area just before 10 a.m. The elliptical orbit of the Moon makes this an annular rather than a total eclipse. The Moon will be at “apogee” which is farthest away from Earth. Next year on April 8th, the Moon will be at “perigee,” or closest to Earth, to completely block out the Sun in some areas of the country.

Our Arizona's Family meteorologist Sean McLaughlin breaks down how much of the sun will be eclipsed based on your location in the United States.

The path of totality will also cross parts of Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas, according to the Time and Date website, where you can find specific times to view the eclipse at your location or specific city.

Our Arizona's Family meteorologist Sean McLaughlin breaks down how to make your own eclipse viewer for this weekend's solar eclipse.

Because looking directly at the sun at any time can cause eye damage, you must have the proper eye protection to view this eclipse. The Arizona Science Center will be open early to have a viewing party with free specialized glasses so you can safely view the eclipse. You can also watch a special feed of the event from your home computer or smartphone on NASA TV. Or make your own ‘eclipse viewer’ out of a carboard box, something you can do with your children or grandchildren to get them excited about science! We will also have coverage Saturday morning on Good Morning Arizona.

