I Am You 360 deals with damage and stolen property

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The founder of I Am You 360, Desiree Cook, said she was shocked and devastated when she first saw the damage and learned of the property stolen from the construction site of their second set of tiny homes.

Cook does not understand why someone would want to damage homes that are essential to helping unhoused young adults.

“We have so many lives that are relying on this project to be complete to move in. So, in the meantime, we’re not sure what to do and how to tackle this problem, but we must keep going,” said Cook.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cook took our team on a tour of the property to see the damage. Wood from the construction company was thrown around and damaged. Cook said this is not the only problem they have faced.

“We noticed that ladders were missing, really expensive ladders, also piping, water jugs, but then we’ve also had damage to our fences, which have cost us hundreds of 1000s of dollars to repair,” said Cook.

She believes that this was done by some of the homeless people living in the wash behind their property. Cook said their actions have been an ongoing problem.

“We’re hoping that this will be the last time. But you know, we have the unhoused hurting the unhoused,” said Cook.

There is a fear that will continue as they build more.

“We are in fear of those, you know, items that are going to be on the interior being damaged or stolen, which will even put us further away from allowing the move in day I should say get into our targeted date,” said Cook.

In the coming days, she will be taking steps to prevent future damage.

“We are getting more lights. We do feel like lights will be a distraction from any vandalism or anything missing,” said Cook. “The next step would be hoping we could find a security company to even give us some time pro-bono, especially on the weekends and late at night because most of these activities happen at night,” said Cook.

Cook said she has been informed that the city’s homeless outreach team will be speaking with the unhoused behind the property and they will be given a 72-hour notice of eviction.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.