Is Cortaro Road finally getting a bridge over the railroad tracks?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been called the worst interchange in Marana, where Cortaro Road meets the I-10.

In addition to huge population growth in the area and more cars, dozens of trains pass through daily, halting traffic.

So, what’s being done about it?

Chances are, you’ve been stuck waiting at the train crossing.

Maybe you’ve even seen a train stopped on the tracks for repair and seen the ripple effect it has on traffic.

13 News cameras captured multiple trains stopped on the tracks in recent weeks. On the afternoon of September 12, it took 45-minutes to get a Union Pacific train running again due to a mechanical issue.

It happened again mid-day on August 27. In both instances, frustrated drivers pulled all kinds of maneuvers to get moving again.

Evy McDonald has seen trains so often, she knows their schedules.

“Like on Sunday mornings at 7:45 there’s almost always a train,” said McDonald. “Sometimes there’s two trains, one right after the other one.”

She’s right.

13 News obtained a copy of a 2019 corridor study from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

It shows 30 to 40 trains pass through the area every day.

The report also says the existing overpass at Cortaro is from the 1960s.

For years, there’s been rumors that a new bridge will be built over the railroad tracks.

But in an emailed statement, an ADOT spokesperson said, “There currently is no funding in ADOT’s five-year construction program for a project at the Cortaro Road interchange.”

Fausto Burrell is the public works director and acting town engineer for Marana. He says, “It is concerning because with the train stopped, traffic can’t flow. That includes emergency vehicles.”

Burrell says there’s no doubt a new interchange is needed at Cortaro, like the ones at Twin Peaks and Ina Road. He confirms Marana has asked the Regional Transportation Authority to add it to future road improvement plans in Pima County, plans that voters ultimately approve.

The current RTA plan expires in 2026 and Burrell hopes Cortaro is included in the next iteration in 2027.

“We’ve asked to place that in the initiative, that’s our number one. We’ve also received ten-million dollars from the state that’s earmarked towards improvements of the Cortaro I-10 intersection,” said Burrell.

“And we are actively looking at other funding sources. So currently what some of our team is doing is working on what’s called an RCE grant. A railroad crossing elimination grant.”

If RTA is successful, and voters give the green light, Burrell says Marana can utilize those funds and start planning and design work. It’s typically a two-year process.

The cost of a new interchange could run upwards of 100-million dollars.

McDonald says, “Part of me would love to see an overpass. I live near Ina Road, and I know what a hassle it was as that overpass was being put in, to the businesses in that area. So, while I think an overpass is the best solution, I feel like the businesses really need to be taken care of and supported.”

The Town of Marana is holding a public meeting about the Cortaro interchange and RCE grant on November 6, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Highlands at Dove Mountain.

