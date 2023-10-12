Advertise
Local Diamondback fans respond to NLDS sweep of Dodgers

By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the first time since 2007, the Arizona Diamondbacks have won the National League Division Series.

Not only did they sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers, widely considered one of the best teams in baseball, they did it by hitting four home runs in 1 inning. That’s something no other team has ever done in the playoffs.

“It’s amazing,” said Erick Castiblanco. “It reminds me of the 2001 World Series when we beat the Yankees. I feel the same way. It seems like these group of guys are bonding together and they’re hitting really good and pitching really good, so I’m really hopeful.”

Not only was it a clean sweep, it was a huge showing by a team that fought hard just to make it into the postseason. In fact, this year was the Diamondback’s first playoff appearance since 2017.

“There’s been quite a few times where the Diamondbacks won, but the Dodgers have always had the upper hand,” said Ryan Menge. “This is an absolutely amazing experience.”

Confidence is high for the team, no matter who they play next.

“They’ve got a squad and they’re not flashy and it’s not a lot of big names, but these guys are sluggers and they’re coming up and getting it done,” said Ryon Edwards. “So, I feel real confident about them going forward.”

The Diamondbacks could face the Philadelphia Phillies or Atlanta Braves next. They’re three games into their series right now and the Phillies lead it 2-1.

