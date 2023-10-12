Man arrested in sexual exploitation of a minor investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in an investigation into sexual exploitation of a minor.

PCSD detectives served a search warrant Wednesday, October 11, in the 2400 Block of West Bovino Way.

PCSD arrested 27-year-old Eduardo Quintana Palacios after gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.