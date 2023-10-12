Advertise
Man arrested in sexual exploitation of a minor investigation
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in an investigation into sexual exploitation of a minor.

PCSD detectives served a search warrant Wednesday, October 11, in the 2400 Block of West Bovino Way.

PCSD arrested 27-year-old Eduardo Quintana Palacios after gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

