Mountain lions spotted at Agua Caliente Park

Arizona Game and Fish Tucson
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Game and Fish Tucson released details about two mountain lions spotted recently at Agua Caliente Park.

Game and Fish Tucson said a female mountain lion with two yearlings sat at Agua Caliente Park.

Game and Fish Tucson states, “Females raise kittens 1-2 years. Such sightings outside Tucson are routine, & require no management action in most cases. Help us monitor predator movement and behavior by reporting sightings to 623-236-7201.”

