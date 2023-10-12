Mountain lions spotted at Agua Caliente Park
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Game and Fish Tucson released details about two mountain lions spotted recently at Agua Caliente Park.
Game and Fish Tucson said a female mountain lion with two yearlings sat at Agua Caliente Park.
Game and Fish Tucson states, “Females raise kittens 1-2 years. Such sightings outside Tucson are routine, & require no management action in most cases. Help us monitor predator movement and behavior by reporting sightings to 623-236-7201.”
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.