Mountain lions spotted at Agua Caliente Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Game and Fish Tucson released details about two mountain lions spotted recently at Agua Caliente Park.

Game and Fish Tucson said a female mountain lion with two yearlings sat at Agua Caliente Park.

Game and Fish Tucson states, “Females raise kittens 1-2 years. Such sightings outside Tucson are routine, & require no management action in most cases. Help us monitor predator movement and behavior by reporting sightings to 623-236-7201.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.