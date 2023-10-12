NASA gives first look at asteroid samples as UA scientists begin work on their small dust sample

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - 13 News got a first look at the asteroid sample brought back from space.

On Wednesday, NASA revealed the sample from the OSRIS-Rex mission, which returned to Earth a few weeks ago.

According to NASA, scientists are still working to collect all of the dust from the outside of the collector before they work to collect what’s on the inside. Scientists from the study, including at the University of Arizona, have already begun work on that small sample.

13 News was told that scientists at the University of Arizona already have a small portion of that sample.

Pierre Haenecour, an assistant professor in the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory and the lead researcher for the sample analysis data archiving working group, has been part of the OSIRIS-Rex mission since 2020. He said the findings of this small sample have already proven to be fascinating.

“Actually, Bennu as far as we can tell from the quick-look sample is actually one of the most carbon-rich material than we have in our collection from an asteroid,” he said of the sample his team is already studying.

This comes after a long-awaited arrival after the sample’s collection three years ago. Project Scientist for the OSRIS-Rex project Jason Dworkin told 13 News there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Dworkin said scientists are still working on the outside of the collector and haven’t even opened it yet to see what’s inside. But they want to do it right so future generations are able to study and learn from this groundbreaking sample.

“We have the responsibility to pick up every little grain and secure it so that it will maintain it’s scientific integrity,” Dworkin said of the process because this is the largest sample ever brought back to earth.

Because of that, NASA is working to get every bit of small grain on the outside of the collector so there’s no shortage of dust to work with.

The mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta, showed a preview of what’s already been discovered during Wednesday’s event at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

He said scientists are finding fiber-based clay minerals in the findings. They are being called “serpentines” because of their similarity to a serpent or snake.

Lauretta said during the event, these minerals have water inside their structures, which is helping scientists prove how water got to Earth.

Haenecour said he’s seeing the same thing here in his lab, too, further proving the theory of how bodies of water, like lakes and oceans, came to Earth.

“One of the leading hypotheses for the delivery of water to the earth and how water actually arrived on the earth is because of delivery from impact,” Haenecour said. “So impact from an asteroid. So you don’t have liquid water arriving on earth but you have all of this liquid minerals that impact on the earth and bring it to the earth.”

Once the samples are all stored, the team will distribute the particles to researchers around the world. They will also save samples for future analysis when better technology is more readily available in the future.

