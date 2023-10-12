Over 150,000 people expected for 50th Tucson Meet Yourself

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 50th year of Tucson Meet Yourself is set to kickoff October 13th and it’s expected to be one of the largest ever.

Over 150,000 people are expected over the next three days and organizers say there will be more than 80 performances throughout the weekend.

There will also be more than 60 food booths representing 30 different regions and a heritage beer garden with a special Tucson Wheat Yourself brew.

Organizers say all of this will help pump in money into the city.

”It’s said that people come for the food and stay for the culture at Tucson meet yourself so over the course of the weekend about 1 million dollars of funds are generated due to all the different economic activities for the small ethnic artists and vendors,” co-producer of Tucson Meet Yourself Bryan Falcón said.

Something fun also happening to mark its 50th year is a ‘70′s tent since 1974 was the first year.

There will also be a jukebox, Rubik’s cubes, and you can hear stories from people going all the way back to the first Tucson Meet Yourself.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.