Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Over 150,000 people expected for 50th Tucson Meet Yourself

Over 150,000 people expected for 50th Tucson Meet Yourself
By Jack Cooper
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 50th year of Tucson Meet Yourself is set to kickoff October 13th and it’s expected to be one of the largest ever.

Over 150,000 people are expected over the next three days and organizers say there will be more than 80 performances throughout the weekend.

There will also be more than 60 food booths representing 30 different regions and a heritage beer garden with a special Tucson Wheat Yourself brew.

Organizers say all of this will help pump in money into the city.

”It’s said that people come for the food and stay for the culture at Tucson meet yourself so over the course of the weekend about 1 million dollars of funds are generated due to all the different economic activities for the small ethnic artists and vendors,” co-producer of Tucson Meet Yourself Bryan Falcón said.

Something fun also happening to mark its 50th year is a ‘70′s tent since 1974 was the first year.

There will also be a jukebox, Rubik’s cubes, and you can hear stories from people going all the way back to the first Tucson Meet Yourself.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father
NEW INFORMATION: Second victim dies in Santa Cruz County homicide case
TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge

Latest News

Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
What the Tech? Smishing scams on the rise
What the Tech? Smishing scams on the rise
Over 150,000 people expected for 50th Tucson Meet Yourself
Over 150,000 people expected for 50th Tucson Meet Yourself