Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A serious crash is expected to impact the morning drive Thursday, October 12.

Tucson Police says the crash happened at west Miracle Mile and north Fairview Avenue.

TPD says traffic is shut down in all directions while they investigate.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

