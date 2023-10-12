Southern Arizona nonprofits recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, local organizations hope this month informs the community about domestic violence situations.

But they also hope the conversation does not end when the month does, as there are victims who need the community support the other 11 months of the year.

“We serve 5000 people every year, get 7000 calls to our crisis hotline, about 20 Plus calls a day. That is not a private matter. That is a public crisis,” said Ed Sakwa, CEO of Emerge.

Sakwa said for people experiencing domestic violence often stay in this dangerous situation for many reasons. Some of those reasons include finances and the physical danger if they do leave.

“It’s them constantly having to make a calculation of what is going to keep me safest in this situation. And the odd thing is sometimes staying is the safer option,” said Sakwa.

Sakwa added that the risk of danger also increases when guns are brought into the mix. The Supreme Court this term is expected to determine whether a domestic abuser can own a gun, which officials said the court needs to think hard about when deciding.

“There is a 500% increase in the chance of that victim being killed. And so for us making sure that somebody who’s an abusive person in a relationship, that there needs to be some limits on their access to that deadly weapon,” said Sakwa.

Officials said it is important for family and friends to support and listen to loved ones stuck in this situation.

“It’s just really important to believe their story, believe their experience, and trust what they’re telling you and try to support them through that recovery process through that escape process, whatever that may be,” said Jake Martin, CEO of Survivor Shield Foundation.

Martin said they have many resources available to help domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

“We provide financial aid to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence for things like prescription medication, rent housing. In the event an individual needs to escape on abuser, we can cover the cost of hotel or food in the event and victim has escaped and abuser. And as children, we can cover child care,” said Martin.

Sakwa added that they also have plenty of resources and can provide a safe space for victims who wish to leave.

“We’ve got an emergency shelter available for that. It is prioritized for people who are at risk of great physical danger. And unfortunately, even just that population fills that shelter on a regular basis,” said Sakwa.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, Emerge has a 24/7 hotline that can be reached at (520)795-4266 or 1-888-428-0101.

Survivor Shield Foundation also has a quick and discreet application process that can be found on their website here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.