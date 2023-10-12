Tucson man fears for family and friends caught in between the Israel-Hamas war

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man who has a close relation to Israel is now speaking out and sharing his message about the brutal attacks.

It’s day five of the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Since then, community members from around the world have been gathering to show their support for those affected by the war.

Aaron Greenberg spent years living in Jerusalem. He served time serving in the Israeli Civil Guard. He tells 13 News, he is disgusted with what is happening and fears what the future holds for the Holy Land.

“As Jews, we say because of the Holocaust never again. Well never again is right now. We are suffering right now,” Greenberg said. “We are being attacked because we are a Jewish people not because we are Israeli.”

These past few days have been filled with sorrow and grief for the Greenberg family.

“It’s been difficult the last few days,” Greenberg said. “I have not heard from all of my family in Israel. My friends I have heard have made it to the front lines of Gaza.”

Greenberg became an Israeli citizen back in 2003, all three of his sons were born in Jerusalem, and the family lived in Israel for 8- years.

“Israel is not at war with the Palestinian people they are at war with Hamas with,” Greenberg said. “They are at war with Islamic Jihad. We are a loving people. The Israeli people, we are loving people and we do not want war.”

Greenberg now fears for his friends and family back home.

“My best friend is in Israel and her 84-year-old cousin was kidnapped from and taken into Gaza,” Greenberg said. “We have no word from her and I doubt we will hear from her.”

Greenberg said Israel is not at war with the Palestinian people. They are battling the extremists fighting for Hamas.

“Unfortunately, we are not fighting humane people. We are fighting against terrorists who use these civilians as human shields, it’s disgusting,” Greenberg said. “There are videos of women, the elderly, and children that have been taken on the victim’s phones and posted to the victims’ social media to terrorize their families even further.”

This is why Greenberg has asked his children to stay off social media and is encouraging other parents to do the same.

“It’s unfathomable you have burnt-out cars with bodies, burned to death in their vehicles. You have children being beheaded,” Greenberg said. “Human beings do not do this to other human beings those are absolute war crimes. "

According to Greenberg, this isn’t just an Israeli or Palestinian issue. This war impacts the whole world.

“There is so much potential for peace in the Middle East. It’s so easy to say, especially in times like these, but we need to come together as a community.” Greenberg said. “As an international community to support peace and love and not hatred towards mankind.”

Greenberg has this urgent message for his family back in Israel.

“If my friends and family in Israel happen to see this, please check in with us,” Greenberg said. “We haven’t heard from so many. We worry and we pray for your safety.”

Greenburg said even if the terror and destruction aren’t hitting close to home, it’s important to condemn all the violence taking place overseas.

