Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near 22nd, Alamo

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on E. 22nd Street...
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on E. 22nd Street and S. Alamo Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 11.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:44 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on E. 22nd Street and S. Alamo Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The TPD responded to the area shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tucson Police says an investigation is underway.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting
TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge
Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father
NEW INFORMATION: Second victim dies in Santa Cruz County homicide case

Latest News

A destroyed house by an earthquake is seen in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of...
Another strong earthquake flattens homes and worsens misery in western Afghanistan
Election 2023: What you need to know about Sunnyside School District Funding Propositions
Election 2023: What you need to know about Sunnyside School District Funding Propositions
76-year-old Max Estrada
TPD: Missing vulnerable adult found
NASA gives first look of asteroid samples as UA scientists begin work on their small dust sample
NASA gives first look at asteroid samples as UA scientists begin work on their small dust sample