Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near 22nd, Alamo
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:44 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on E. 22nd Street and S. Alamo Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
The TPD responded to the area shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Tucson Police says an investigation is underway.
