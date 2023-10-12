Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near 22nd, Alamo

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on E. 22nd Street and S. Alamo Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The TPD responded to the area shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tucson Police says an investigation is underway.

