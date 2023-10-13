FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps feeling like fall but not for long

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today we will have high temperatures near or slightly cooler than average then a significant warming trend will develop this weekend with temperatures peaking Monday as much as 13 degrees above normal. Thereafter, cooling slowly but remaining warmer than normal. Dry into the foreseeable future.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 97. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 99.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.