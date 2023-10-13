Advertise
13 Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Viewing conditions for the annular eclipse, the coolest day in 5 months

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Here in Arizona, we are in a very lucky spot to witness the annular eclipse, as nearly everyone in the state will see at least 80% coverage. To see full coverage, you’ll have to go to the Four Corners region. However, will the weather cooperate for us to even see it? Well, it’s looking iffy. Cloud cover will banket the eastern half of the region at the start, at around 8:00 AM. Cloud cover will continue to move east & out of the region from there. Many models have the sunny/cloud line right along Tucson at the eclipse’s peak at around 9:30, so it really does appear to be a coin flip. Areas west of Tucson will have a better shot of seeing clear conditions.

Additionally, we had our coolest day in Tucson since May 11th, 145 days ago! Enjoy another cool day tomorrow because temps will really ramp up from there.

FRIDAY: Late clouds with a morning low of 60 & a high of 88.

SATURDAY: Early clouds with a morning low of 63 & a high of 92.

SUNDAY: Clear & hotter with a morning low of 63 & a high of 97.

MONDAY: Clear with a morning low of 66 & a high of 98.

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 67 & a high of 97.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 66 & a high of 94.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 64 & a high of 92.

