Skip to content
Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now
News
Email Alerts
Weather
Erin Said It Would
Contests
Watch Us Live
Fact Finders
Crime Files
Investigates
About Us
TV Schedule
Home
See It, Snap It, Send It
Live Links
Download our Apps
Get KOLD on Roku and Amazon Fire
Gas Prices
Traffic
News
FastCasts
70th Anniversary
KOLD Investigates
Free To Kill
13 News Fact Finders
Crime
Crime Files
Your Money
Border & Immigration
13 Cares For Health
National
See It, Snap It, Send It
What the Tech
Contests
Coronavirus
Vaccine Tracker
COVID Newsletter
Weather
Weather Maps
Weather Cams
Monsoon 2023
TEP's Clean Energy Report
TEP Solar Dashboard
See It, Snap It, Send It
Weather Alert Email Signup
Erin Said It Would
Sports
13 Sports Overtime
UA Sports
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Community
Cares for Classrooms
Talking Trash
Hero Fund USA
AZ Weekend
Beat the Heat
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
User Content
Paws For A Cause
Pet Connection
Noon Notebook
Calendar
TV Schedule
Noon Notebook
Fox 11
My18
CBS
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Request a Speaker
Request an Investigation
KOLD Jobs
Email Alerts
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
InvestigateTV
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Livestream
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Good Day Giveaway: Amerind Museum
Good Day Giveaway: Amerind Museum
(13 News)
By
13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM MST
|
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.
Most Read
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
Latest News
Don’t Panic Call Dynamic AC Contest
KOLD OVERTIME: Game of the Week voting