“He put a target on our backs”: Palestinian students raise safety concerns after UA President statement

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The pro-Palestinian group “Students for Justice in Palestine” was set to hold a demonstration on campus, but it was canceled just hours before it was set to begin.

The grief from the war in Israel can be felt here in southern Arizona.

“I have some friends who’ve died there,” Jewish PhD student Itay Ozer said. “Obviously, this is not an easy time, and I just don’t know what to do.”

Along with that grief comes fear.

“It’s in [Hamas’] values and charters that the peace will not start until all Jews are dead,” senior Tamar Ozer said, “and me as a Jewish student, I don’t feel safe in a place that allows people to pray Hamas and I don’t feel safe when people do that.”

In a statement from President Robbins, he said in part:

“We understand that a national student organization with a chapter at the University of Arizona called Students for Justice in Palestine is planning a demonstration on campus tomorrow. The national organization has made statements endorsing the actions of Hamas in Israel, which are, of course, antithetical to our university’s values.”

The statement caused the SJP to cancel their rally.

“Singled out students for justice in Palestine,” SJP faculty advisor Dr. Maha Nassar said, “and essentially, by putting them in the same statement as discussions of Hamas and antisemitism and hatred, he put a target on our backs.”

Dr. Nassar says that the rally was intended to be anything but violent.

“Just like the Jewish students on this campus are allowed to grieve publicly for the loss of loved ones in Israel,” Nassar said, “students who have loved ones in the Middle East in Palestine deserve a place to be able to mourn publicly.”

She says his words have created an even greater divide, leaving Palestinian students at greater risk. She says students had been receiving threats and harassment on campus before the statement was released.

“The fact that Palestinians are also dying and suffering, and has been for decades,” Nassar said. “The rally was meant to draw attention at a time when so little attention is being paid to the Palestinians right now.”

While the war continues to be a heated topic in the United States, many students on both sides encourage an open discussion without violence.

“I want to express that no one should feel unsafe on campus from either side. This is not a fight,” Tamar said. “This is a place for us to express what we’re feeling and to support what we think is right.”

