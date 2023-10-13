Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Heavy police presence in Midtown

A heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Haskell Drive near Grant and Alvernon on...
A heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Haskell Drive near Grant and Alvernon on Thursday night, Oct. 12.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:59 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Haskell Drive near Grant and Alvernon on Thursday night, Oct. 12.

13 News crew on the scene says the entranceway to the complex is blocked off and that an ambulance just left the scene.

13 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father
NEW INFORMATION: Second victim dies in Santa Cruz County homicide case
TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge

Latest News

Human feces found behind an undisclosed business on the corner of Grant and Swan.
“You need to clean house”: Human waste problem grows in Tucson
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
Israel orders the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern part of Gaza, the UN says
Man arrested in sexual exploitation of a minor investigation
Pima County man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor
UA students make their own ovens, program with Salpointe Catholic High School inspires students...
UA students make their own ovens, program with Salpointe Catholic High School inspires students to join STEM field