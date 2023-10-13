Advertise
PCSD arrest child molestation suspect

54-year-old Anthony Martin
54-year-old Anthony Martin(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UPDATE: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says it’s arrested 54-year-old Anthony Martin, with information from the public. He was arrested on October 13th and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on several counts of child molestation.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children Unit is asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old Anthony Martin.

PCSD says Martin is a Level 3 registered sex offender and is wanted in connection to an active investigation involving two minor victims.

Authorities said he left the area of the incident in a white 4-door SUV, possibly a newer model Honda CRV. He is described as a Caucasian male, 5′09″, medium build, with a beard and mustache and tattoos on both arms, torso, and chest.

PCSD says Martin is reportedly homeless but is known to frequent the areas West and North of Tucson.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911, or call 88-crime.

