Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

PCSD asking public to help locate registered sex offender

54-year-old Anthony Martin
54-year-old Anthony Martin(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children Unit is asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old Anthony Martin.

PCSD says Martin is a Level 3 registered sex offender and is wanted in connection to an active investigation involving two minor victims.

Authorities said he left the area of the incident in a white 4-door SUV, possibly a newer model Honda CRV. He is described as a Caucasian male, 5′09″, medium build, with a beard and mustache and tattoos on both arms, torso, and chest.

PCSD says Martin is reportedly homeless but is known to frequent the areas West and North of Tucson.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911, or call 88-crime.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting

Latest News

What the Tech? App of the day
What the Tech? App of the day
Ring of Fire Eclipse.
How to view the “Ring of Fire” eclipse
TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor
Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify men killed in Tyndall Avenue shooting