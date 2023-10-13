PCSD asking public to help locate registered sex offender

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children Unit is asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old Anthony Martin.

PCSD says Martin is a Level 3 registered sex offender and is wanted in connection to an active investigation involving two minor victims.

Authorities said he left the area of the incident in a white 4-door SUV, possibly a newer model Honda CRV. He is described as a Caucasian male, 5′09″, medium build, with a beard and mustache and tattoos on both arms, torso, and chest.

PCSD says Martin is reportedly homeless but is known to frequent the areas West and North of Tucson.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911, or call 88-crime.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.