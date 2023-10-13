Power line survey still open, but residents resist project

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Midtown’s electric grid runs on borrowed time. That’s how Tucson Electric Power sees the aging system and why the need for its Midtown Reliability Project is so urgent. But residents along the possible route don’t like what they might see.

Look overhead in the Sam Hughes Neighborhood in midtown, and it shows how times used to be and how they need to change.

“I’m sure the whole city needs more power and University and Banner and the community needs sustainable power I would agree with that,” said Mel Cohen, a Sam Hughes Neighborhood resident who said that he has lived there since 1974.

While TEP’s Midtown Reliability Project would bring three times the capacity to serve his neighborhood and many others, he doesn’t think anyone should have to see it.

“Put their engineers to work, design it underground, float it with your shareholders, go to the corporation commission and say, this is what’s good for Tucson,” Cohen said.

“Underground installation would have a significant impact on their bills. So at this time, we are simply not considering that as an option. In terms of reliability, overhead installation is comparable to underground installation and it’s less expensive,” explained Joe Barrios, TEP spokesperson.

Barrios said that the project is only one of TEP’s many capital investments, from distribution to generation, that must be cost-effective using steel monopoles.

“That’s the type of system we’re looking to install now,” Barrios said, adding that the specific route remains unknown. “Not at all. But again, we have a study area. We know approximately where the line will be built.”

This project will serve an area approximately from Prince Road south to 36th Street and between I-10 and Country Club. Over the years, residents have switched from swamp coolers to air conditioning and many have added rooftop solar.

“The amount of energy that they need has increased and their needs have changed over time so this project is designed to meet those needs and to continue providing service in the future,” Barrios said.

“If it includes my rates and the community’s rates, that’s fair, but let’s make sure that it’s a fair allocation of who gets the return of the investment,” Cohen said.

Going underground is not an option in the survey about what the project will look like or where it will ultimately go. But its route should be known by spring.

“I hope that TEP listens to the community,” Cohen said.

The survey is open until October 15th at https://www.tep.com/midtown-reliability-project/.

