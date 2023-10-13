Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TPD investigating double homicide near Ajo Way, Mission

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Oct. 11.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Oct. 11.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Oct. 11.

The TPD says officers responded to an apartment complex at 1240 W. Ajo Way for the report of a welfare check/deceased person.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two deceased victims with gunshot trauma.

During the investigation, detectives identified the victims as 37-year-old Courtney-Ann Kanani Pregil and a 32-year-old male. His identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

TPD said additional details are extremely limited and detectives learned that neither victim was a resident of the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting

Latest News

TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor
Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify men killed in Tyndall Avenue shooting
Emily and Joseph hugging ahead of their wedding in March.
Teenage porch pirates steal Tucson bride-to-be’s wedding dress off her front porch
Agents will not face charges in fatal shooting of Tohono O’odham man