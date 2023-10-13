TPD investigating double homicide near Ajo Way, Mission

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Oct. 11.

The TPD says officers responded to an apartment complex at 1240 W. Ajo Way for the report of a welfare check/deceased person.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two deceased victims with gunshot trauma.

During the investigation, detectives identified the victims as 37-year-old Courtney-Ann Kanani Pregil and a 32-year-old male. His identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

TPD said additional details are extremely limited and detectives learned that neither victim was a resident of the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

