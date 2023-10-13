TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities said a man was shot and killed during a fight with his neighbor at an apartment complex near Grant and Alvernon in Tucson late Thursday, Oct. 12.
The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9 p.m. at the Villas del Paraiso, located at 2475 North Haskell Drive.
The TPD said 37-year-old Edgar Ramos died at the scene.
Witnesses told investigators that Ramos confronted another resident at the complex and the pulled out a knife.
The TPD said Ramos continued to go after the other man, who was armed with a gun. The man then shot Ramos and called 911.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.
