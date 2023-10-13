Tucson Police investigating homicide near Grant and Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide near Grant and Alvernon.

TPD says officers responded to the 2400 block of north Haskell Drive Thursday night about 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

That’s near Grant and Alvernon.

Police say an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person of interest was detained.

Police say they will release more information when it becomes available.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.