Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide with two people dead.

TPD says officers responded to the 3000 block of north Tyndall Avenue for reports of a shooting about 11 p.m. Thursday October 12.

That’s west of Park and south of Fort Lowell.

Police say two adult males were pronounced deceased at the scene and two persons of interest were detained.

Police will release more information when it becomes available.

