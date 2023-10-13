Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson residential fire under investigation

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Northwest Fire and the Tucson Fire Department are investigating a residential fire this morning, October 13.

Northwest Fire says it happened near west Curtis Road and west Jade Place.

People are asked to avoid the area while they investigate.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was on scene as well.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

