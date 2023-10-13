Tucson residential fire under investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Northwest Fire and the Tucson Fire Department are investigating a residential fire this morning, October 13.

Northwest Fire says it happened near west Curtis Road and west Jade Place.

People are asked to avoid the area while they investigate.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was on scene as well.

