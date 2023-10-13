UA students make their own ovens, program with Salpointe Catholic High School inspires students to join STEM field

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Students from the University of Arizona’s College of Engineering cooked tasty treats… using their homemade appliances.

Tin foil is a staple when it comes to baking, but what about using an oven made out of tin foil? Over 600 freshmen made their oven from scratch at UA for the Solar Oven Throw Down.

As part of their 4-year engineering program, students are tasked with creating an oven using household items like cardboard, duct tape, and tin foil.

Combining the items with their math and science knowledge, the goal is for students to have the highest performance index and average oven temperature.

And to put their ovens to the test, they’re popping out biscuits from the can – hoping to achieve that golden brown color.

“At the beginning, it was confusing because there were so many variables and so many different equations,” said Moe Rodriguez, a first-year student at UA.

“But when you start to actually apply all the math and all the science, and you go out in the field and you actually test what you’re making, you see all the different changes and you see why everything is important.”

College kids aren’t the only ones cooking; 28 Salpointe Catholic High School students made their ovens.

As part of the Engineering 102 High School program, students from Salpointe High take the intro course right alongside first-year students at the university.

Educators say this helps foster a deeper interest in STEM than your typical high school science lab.

“First thing we do is a little research to see what solar ovens are all about, and then they’re looking at thermodynamic principles and graphical principles and algebraic principles to see how they can model it,” said Cecilia Lluria-Gossler, a teacher at Salpointe High.

“Then they use that model to figure out how to build the oven. So first they look at a model, and then they build the oven.”

Lluria-Gossler also mentioned it is a great opportunity for students who never even imagined setting foot on a college campus at all.

“They were so excited to be here, I thought this is really important for them to be part of the university, to see themselves in a university setting, because a lot of kids, they’re first generation. They’re not even sure they want to be engineers, and this is sort of a good way to make it a positive experience and show them that they can do this.”

