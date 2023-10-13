“You need to clean house”: Human waste problem grows in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A growing number of Tucson businesses have to take matters into their own hands to protect their establishments from the city’s homeless population.

A lack of 24-hour public restrooms has left the homeless without a place to go, and some businesses have become toilets.

Dan Marts has lived in Tucson his entire life, and has seen firsthand the trash and human waste left behind.

“A lot of these people don’t have bathrooms to go to and nobody cleans up after them, so they just lay in the corner, and they’ll poop in a cup or pee in a bottle, and they leave it behind,” Marts said. “If you see a five gallon bucket next to a homeless camp, don’t approach it, it’s definitely full of waste.”

Marts recently encountered a few grocery carts at the corner of Grant and Swan filled with cups of human waste.

Marts reported the problem to a city liaison and was told via text, “Staff and agencies are aware of this and have been making regular contact to check on them and clean up the site.” However, weeks went by, and the carts remained. So, he took matters into his own hands and removed the carts himself.

“When I picked it up to put it in my truck, it spilled urine all over me and I was horrified,” Marts said. “I threw my clothes away. It was not just urine, it was stale and had been sitting there for a while, and I realized they’re going to the bathroom and just sticking it in these grocery carts.”

It’s no surprise why, just feet away, what used to be a Dunkin Donuts closed. And across the street, Walgreens is trying its best to keep the homeless away. Speakers surrounding the building blast classical music to deter people from sleeping outside their establishment.

13 News spoke with a few small business owners in the area of Grant and Swan who had actual human feces behind their establishment, just feet away from where they work. The property owner finally had enough and installed a fence to prevent the homeless from using the small alley behind the building as a restroom and as a place to do drugs.

It’s a similar story for Chayvanchhib Svay, the Owner of Mario’s Pizza on the corner of First and Fort Lowell.

“We have a lot of issues with the homeless. A lot,” Svay said.

He also had to put up a fence because he would regularly find human waste and needles outside his business.

“Every day, I have to come in early just to get all that cleaned for my customers. It’s just bad for the business,” Svay said.

Henry Silva has been living on the streets in Tucson for five months. 13 News saw him and his friends camped out at Estevan Park just across the street from the Salvation Army. He said there are simply not enough places for them to get clean and use the restroom.

“Look at the conditions... that speaks for itself,” Silva said. “Give us some showers... doesn’t cost that much money... and some bathrooms would be great because then we wouldn’t have to go to like find a bush or a trash can or go behind a building and take a crap... it would be great.”

Silva said a lot of time, they are having to go wherever they can.

“When they close these bathrooms down at six thirty at night.. what are you gonna do,” Silva said pointing to the park restroom.

With public parks and most establishments closing at night. That doesn’t leave a ton of options. So I asked the city where people experiencing homelessness are supposed to go.

“There is no great answer on that, Ashley right now, and that’s probably the best thing we can say... people will do what they have to do where they are in those situations and we will do all we can to address that,” said Tucson Public Information Officer Andy Squire.

“We have a mobile shower unit that we do take out to assist community members in houseless situations to give them that opportunity. Our nonprofit partners around the community will work with people and often even transport them so that they can get to a shower facility at some of their shelters even if there isn’t sheltering opportunity,” Squire went on to say.

The city says if you see a homeless encampment causing a health concern or threat to public safety the best way to report it is online through the city’s website. You can also call 9-1-1 if it’s an emergency.

City of Tucson Multiagency Resource Coordinator Amaris Vasquez said if they don’t know about a problem, then they can’t help find a solution.

“Hearing from our community is really important and collaboration is huge, and so we want to be clear about what it is that we can do and hear from the community about what they need so that we can make this situation work for everyone,” Vasquez said.

The city said their shelters are at capacity and admitted they need more bed space. They said they are working on getting more emergency shelters, transitional housing, and low-income permanent housing options.

But until then, businesses and the public will have to deal with the waste.

13 News asked Silva what message he has for the city, and he said, “I would tell the Mayor, you need to clean your house, man. You need to clean house.. yes you do.. and you need to clean up this city badly.”

Some businesses said they had some people homeless people sleeping inside their establishments. If that happens to you, the city says a “Trespass Letter of Consent” form needs to be filed with the Tucson Police Department. More information about trespassing on private property can be found here.

