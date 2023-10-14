City will discuss using cameras to crack down on street racing

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For some residents on the Eastside of Tucson, a good evening is a night without the sound of screaming tires, loud, screaming crowds, police sirens and at times, even gunshots.

Those are the sounds emanating from street races, which have become all too familiar on Houghton Road, Valencia and Harrison on the city’s Southeast side.

They are streets that have sections that are oftentimes wide open, smoothly paved, and somewhat isolated, which are an open invitation to street racers.

They frequently seem to be a step ahead of law enforcement.

“As soon as we do something, folks adapt,” said Ward 4 City Council member Nikki Lee, whose ward encompasses the Eastside. “So, yeah, it’s frustrating.”

Lee is looking for answers following a town hall meeting last week, which drew a crowd imploring the city to do something about a recurring and growing problem.

“It is really awful, it’s really dangerous and very scary,” one woman told Lee and the other panel members, which included Tucson’s Police Chief. “And I would love to see it stopped.”

In her efforts to stop it, Lee has asked the city council to set aside a half-hour next week during their study session to have a conversation about the problem and seek solutions.

“So my goal for next week, next Tuesday is to talk with TPD, the city attorney, with the mayor and council, to see what options we can actually experiment with and start to do that,” she said.

One idea Lee is tossing out there comes from Seattle, which is battling the same issue.

“No racing photo enforcement zones,” which is taking an area that has a high propensity for street racing and setting up cameras along with a police presence.

It could be a hard sell because voters are not particularly fond of speed cameras, voting by a large margin to take them out of Tucson intersections in 2015.

Whether the residents would conflate the two is an unknown. They might welcome them as a solution to a problem that doesn’t seem to have a solution, or they might outright say no.

But the city won’t know until it brings TPD and the city attorney into the conversation around the table.

At this point, the conversation is about whether the cameras can be set up legally.

“I think it might be multiple things we pull together as a solution,” she said. “But what I’m hoping to do is experiment.”

She’s asking for community-wide help to seek out ideas and strategies that might have a chance of success, even looking outside Tucson at what other communities are doing, such as Seattle.

“Cause it’s definitely a community issue, not anything TPD can solve alone,” Lee said. “We need all hands on deck to address this.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.