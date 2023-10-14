FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps skyrocket, some cloud cover for the eclipse

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Conditions will be iffy for the annular solar eclipse here in Southern AZ. The eastern half of the region will be experiencing some cloud cover during the eclipse (from 8-11 AM). Tucson will be right on the cloud/clear line during the eclipse, with areas to the west & NW remaining clear throughout.

To see the full eclipse, you’ll have to go north towards the Four Corners region.

After this cool event, temps will be anything but cool with temps skyrocketing to the upper 90s by Sunday into early next week.

SATURDAY: Early clouds with a morning low of 63 & a high of 92.

SUNDAY: Clear & hotter with a morning low of 63 & a high of 97. Close to records temps.

MONDAY: Mostly clear & hot with a morning low of 67 & a high of 99. Close to record temps.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 68 & a high of 95.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 93.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 63 & a high of 91.

FRIDAY: Clear with a morning low of 63 & a high of 91.

