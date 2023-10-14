Advertise
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation

A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation. (Source: WTOC)
By Sam Bauman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A former Army ranger is now enjoying his new home thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

WTOC reports that veteran Ryan Davis lost three limbs while serving our country in Afghanistan but never lost his will to not only live but to live with joy.

Earlier this year, the Davis family was selected to have an accessible home built for them by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Now, five months later, their new home is complete.

“Oh my gosh … wow,” Davis said as he entered the home. “It’s really hard to put a word on such an overwhelmingly positive experience.”

The family got a chance to see their completed home for the first time on Thursday.

“It’s a house, yes, but it’s more than that,” Sarah Hollis, with the Gary Sinise Foundation, said.

The house was made specifically for the Davis family.

“This is going to change the game right here,” Davis said.

Every single detail of the home was built with intention.

“We want to make it a home for everybody,” Michael Roberts, with Michael Roberts Custom Homes, said.

From the height of the counters to the width of the halls, everything was tailored for the Davis family.

“This new home will provide me with an area to really fill in this family and that’s really the most accessible thing you can give anybody, is the opportunity to be the best for their family,” Davis said.

The family is looking forward to making their new house a home after going through the lowest of lows to the highest highs together.

“It really has really been kind of a story of resiliency, making it through together and being here today happy, somehow, through God, the community and Gary,” Davis said.

The Davis family home is the 87th home built by the Gary Sinise Foundation and presented to the family mortgage-free.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

