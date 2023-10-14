Advertise
Parents advised to remove social media amid footage from Israel-Hamas war

What local parents are doing to monitor kids’ digital presence
By Andres Rendon
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, more images depicting violent acts like kidnapping and murder are being circulated on social media.

As footage from news outlets is released, along with Hamas stating they will execute a citizen and record it, parents are being advised to pay closer attention to what their kids are seeing online.

After the attack by Hamas this past Saturday, Israeli forces carried out strikes in Gaza. As a response, Hamas stated that they would be killing a citizen hostage and recording and releasing the footage.

Schools in the United States and around the world have advised parents to delete social media from their phones completely.

Some parents believe kids should know what’s happening in the Middle East, but what they see online may depend on their age.

“I feel like it’s important to have the knowledge of what’s happening but to have a good warning. That’s a pretty intense thing to look at,” said Lisa Romans, a parent in Tucson. “With smaller kids, I think it’s absolutely imperative that parents are monitoring and putting those preventative measures, like the locks and passcodes.”

Social media apps like X, formerly Twitter, have these tools in place already.

First, click “more,” then “settings and support,” then “settings and safety.” Click on the privacy and safety button, and you should see an option to mute accounts and words. Enter the word or phrase you don’t want to see on your timeline and then save.

TikTok has a similar function to filter out any words you don’t want to see on your “for you page.”

Under your settings, click “content preferences” and then “filter video keywords.” Enter in the word or phrase you don’t want to see, and save.

Parental controls are another tool.

“Nobody’s allowed to have a password that mom doesn’t know,” said Romans. “Checking search histories, things like that, and we share a family YouTube account, so I can easily look up their search history and see what they’ve been watching.”

Talking with your family may also help them understand world issues. Tips like adjusting the conversation for a younger or older child may help them understand more about what is happening in the Middle East and for events.

“It’s important for them to know that these things are happening and the ugly things that cause them or the passions that cause them,” Romans said. “The most important thing, is to be accepting of other people, you don’t have to agree with people, you don’t have to feel the same way, but you have to accept that people are who they are.”

We want to hear from you: are you and how are you monitoring your kid’s social media to avoid disturbing content? Click here and select “News Comment” to send in your thoughts.

