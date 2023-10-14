PCSD investigating deputy involved vehicle versus pedestrian crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was involved in a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

It happened on October 14th at around 5 a.m. PCSD says Deputy Matthew Horrigan was driving along State Route 86 on his way into the Ajo district when he hit the pedestrian.

The initial investigation found the pedestrian involved was wearing dark clothing and laying in the middle of the road. Deputy Horrigan remained on the scene.

The Tohono O’odham Traffic Unit responded as well and is conducting its investigation. Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Unit also responded.

The incident remains under investigation.

