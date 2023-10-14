Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

PCSD investigating deputy involved vehicle versus pedestrian crash

Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash(Credit: MGN)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was involved in a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

It happened on October 14th at around 5 a.m. PCSD says Deputy Matthew Horrigan was driving along State Route 86 on his way into the Ajo district when he hit the pedestrian.

The initial investigation found the pedestrian involved was wearing dark clothing and laying in the middle of the road. Deputy Horrigan remained on the scene.

The Tohono O’odham Traffic Unit responded as well and is conducting its investigation. Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Unit also responded.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Tens of thousands of spectators view the 'ring of fire' while at the Albuquerque International...
Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, stretching from Oregon to Brazil
Arizona will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse appears across America and in Arizona
Week 8 of high school football in southern Arizona
Week 8 of high school football in southern Arizona
Parents advised to remove social media amid footage from Israel-Hamas war
Parents advised to remove social media amid footage from Israel-Hamas war