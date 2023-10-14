Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima Community College releases statement on events in Israel and Gaza

Pima Community College released a statement on events in Israel and Gaza.
Pima Community College released a statement on events in Israel and Gaza.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Community College released the following statement on the events in Israel and Gaza:

In the wake of tragic and horrific events this past week in Israel and Gaza, especially the terrorist attacks that killed innocent civilians, including women, children and the elderly, we deplore, in the strongest possible terms, terrorist acts of any kind, and we stand against all forms of violence, hate and discrimination.

As we mourn the loss of all lives in the Middle East and other conflicts in the world, please remember that our college community is made up of people from diverse nationalities, faiths and political beliefs. Please be kind, respectful and lend support to those who may be affected by recent events. If you find yourself in need of assistance or someone to speak with, please do not hesitate to reach out to the following resources:

We pray for peace, understanding, kindness and stability to prevail in the Middle East and throughout the world.

Dolores Duran-Cerda, Interim Chancellor

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting

Latest News

54-year-old Anthony Martin
PCSD asking public to help locate registered sex offender
A federal judge on Friday denied a bid by immigration advocates to prohibit U.S. officials from...
Judge denies bid to prohibit US border officials from turning back asylum-seekers at land crossings
What the Tech? App of the day
What the Tech? App of the day
Ring of Fire Eclipse.
How to view the “Ring of Fire” eclipse