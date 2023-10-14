Pima Community College releases statement on events in Israel and Gaza

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Community College released the following statement on the events in Israel and Gaza:

In the wake of tragic and horrific events this past week in Israel and Gaza, especially the terrorist attacks that killed innocent civilians, including women, children and the elderly, we deplore, in the strongest possible terms, terrorist acts of any kind, and we stand against all forms of violence, hate and discrimination.

As we mourn the loss of all lives in the Middle East and other conflicts in the world, please remember that our college community is made up of people from diverse nationalities, faiths and political beliefs. Please be kind, respectful and lend support to those who may be affected by recent events. If you find yourself in need of assistance or someone to speak with, please do not hesitate to reach out to the following resources:

We pray for peace, understanding, kindness and stability to prevail in the Middle East and throughout the world.

Dolores Duran-Cerda, Interim Chancellor

