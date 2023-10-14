Tucson Meet Yourself provides venue for strategy survey

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Whether you’re hungry for music and culture or just hungry in general, Tucson Meet Yourself is underway and has you covered. The event celebrating diversity kicked off Friday while fighting continues on the other side of the globe. It’s also the start of an effort to ask people what more they want to see on our cultural scene.

From folk music to food, Tucson Meet Yourself provides a flavor of the cultures people have brought to southern Arizona.

“If we can’t connect with music, that would be really disastrous and would really hurt,” said Ted Warmbrand, a Jewish folk singer who performed at Tucson Meet Yourself Friday morning.

He said that he has brought Jewish and Muslim singers together in the past, which is the kind of unity celebrated at the event.

“We sang in Hebrew and English and Arabic. We sang ‘Where have all the flowers gone?’ in the three languages. So we were learning from each other,” he said.

“Food usually brings us together and Tucson Meet Yourself is a place where we celebrate our differences,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

The launch of a year-long survey to form a cultural heritage strategy called Somos Uno is underway, which is something Mayor Regina Romero said will help promote Tucson’s diverse attractions.

“The strategic plan is going to be an implementation plan and an action plan to highlight these incredible events that the history and heritage that we have,” Mayor Romero said.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s going to be really well received,” said Aryn Chaput as she filled out a survey at Tucson Meet Yourself.

But as Tucsonans like Aryn Chaput came together to celebrate diversity, the reality of fighting in Israel and Gaza has devastated many and weighed on Ted Warmbrand.

“I spent a lot of time this week trying to find a way to address this horror,” he said.

The best way he found at Tucson Meet Yourself was through song, which is a common expression there.

“So my opinion is not what’s critical. The question is what can I do about how I feel, and I can feel that I want to get people to sing together and find some common expression,” Warmbrand said.

The survey is available at the Tucson Meet Yourself event or online at https://somosuno.tucsonaz.gov/.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.