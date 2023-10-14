Advertise
Week 8 of high school football in southern Arizona

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:14 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for high school football week eight.

Friday, Oct. 13

Liberty 49, Salpointe Catholic 0

Tucson High at Maricopa

Mountain View 55, Nogales 7

Sunnyside 12, Cienega 3

Amphitheater 47, Rincon 13

Canyon del Oro 17, Mica Mountain 15

Sahuarita at Cholla

Douglas 21, Rio Rico 7

Walden Grove 42, Pueblo 0

Pusch Ridge 31, Coolidge 20

Sabino 42, ALA-West Foothills 21

Benson 56, Catalina 6

Willcox 47, Palo Verde Magnet 13

Tanque Verde 26, Bisbee 8

Tombstone 54, Mountainside 8

Hayden 56, St. David 0

