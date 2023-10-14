Week 8 of high school football in southern Arizona
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:14 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for high school football week eight.
Friday, Oct. 13
Liberty 49, Salpointe Catholic 0
Tucson High at Maricopa
Mountain View 55, Nogales 7
Sunnyside 12, Cienega 3
Amphitheater 47, Rincon 13
Canyon del Oro 17, Mica Mountain 15
Sahuarita at Cholla
Douglas 21, Rio Rico 7
Walden Grove 42, Pueblo 0
Pusch Ridge 31, Coolidge 20
Sabino 42, ALA-West Foothills 21
Benson 56, Catalina 6
Willcox 47, Palo Verde Magnet 13
Tanque Verde 26, Bisbee 8
Tombstone 54, Mountainside 8
Hayden 56, St. David 0
