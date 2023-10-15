FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A stretch of historic heat underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Luckily, conditions held up for Tucson and areas north and west for viewing the annular solar eclipse. Today, temps were a few degrees hotter than yesterday. This is just an appetizer of what is to come. From there, temps will jump up to the high 90s tomorrow and around 100 to start your week on Monday. Tomorrow through this week, we are forecasting temps to be at least 9 degrees or higher above average and nearly every day threatening record temps. There’s a slight chance of showers/storms early this week for areas south and east of Tucson. Otherwise, it will remain dry.

Historical tidbit: If the forecast of 100 holds for Monday, it will tie for the latest triple-digit day on record for Tucson. The National Weather Service (NWS) says there is a 41% chance of this occurring according to their models.

SUNDAY: Much hotter & clear with a morning low of 64 & a high of 98. Near record temps.

MONDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 68 & a high of 100. Near record temps.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 68 & a high of 97. Near record temps.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 67 & a high of 95.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 97. Near record temps.

FRIDAY: Clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 98. Near record temps.

SATURDAY: Clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 95. Near record temps.

