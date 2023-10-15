Northwest Fire working two separate accidents and semi-truck fire at I-10 and Avra Valley
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to Northwest Fire, traffic is delayed in both directions at I-10 and Avra Valley due to two separate Motor Vehicle Collisions and a semi-truck fire on Sunday, Oct. 15.
Please avoid the area.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.