Sunday Spotlight: Security and the 2023 Election

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County election leaders say they’re ready as early ballots arrive at homes for the 2023 election.

“We’ve been preparing for months,” says Marion Chobon, Pima County’s Deputy Elections Director.

There are several big issues on the ballot including the race for Mayor of Tucson, seats in Wards 1, 2 and 4, pay raises for mayor and council, the Vail incorporation effort, and also several school budget overrides.

The election is mostly mail-in.  That means workers will be busy checking signatures of ballots mailed back or dropped off. Chobon says there is a lot going into making sure the signatures match voting records.

“There are a lot of measures in place,” she says.  “It’s actually what allows early voting to occur in a safe and secure manner and it’s critical to the security of early voting and making sure voter signatures are up to date is a really big piece,” she adds.

Pima County has also launched a new webpage to answer any questions you may have about ballots.

Leaders say if you are mailing your ballot back, it should be in the mail one week before Election Day.

More than a dozen sites and 3 voting centers will be open to drop off your ballot or vote in person. You can find those places here.

Election Day is November 7th.

