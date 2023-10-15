Advertise
13 Cares For Health
TPD working crash involving motorcycle near 22nd, Alvernon

Tucson Police says the adult male motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious...
Tucson Police says the adult male motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is working on a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near 22nd and Alvernon on Saturday night, Oct. 14.

TPD responded to the area shortly after 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of 22nd and N. Alvernon Way.

Tucson Police says the adult male motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say the intersection is currently shut down and a collision investigation is underway.

