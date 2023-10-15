TPD working crash involving motorcycle near 22nd, Alvernon
Oct. 14, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is working on a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near 22nd and Alvernon on Saturday night, Oct. 14.
TPD responded to the area shortly after 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of 22nd and N. Alvernon Way.
Tucson Police says the adult male motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities say the intersection is currently shut down and a collision investigation is underway.
