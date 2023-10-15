UA Wildcats upset Washington State Cougars

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats pulled off the upset against the 19th-ranked Washington State Cougars 44 to 6.

After narrowly losing to the University of Southern California Trojans last week in a triple overtime thriller, the Wildcats defense became the hero of this game, forcing two interceptions and holding Pac-12 standout quarterback Cameron Ward to less than 200 yards passing.

Starting quarterback Jayden De Laura was out for the third straight game with an ankle injury -- but freshman backup Noah Fifita had another stellar performance. Throwing for over 342 yards. Meanwhile, the trio of Rayshon Luke, Jonah Coleman and DJ Williams combined for 178 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

This is the Wildcat’s first win versus Washington State since 2017 and only their second win versus a ranked opponent in the last five years.

The Wildcats are on bye next week and will return to action in Arizona stadium against the 15th-ranked Oregon State Beavers on October 28th.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.