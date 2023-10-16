All eyes on Palestine: Tucsonans rally in support of Palestinians

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Over 100 people turned out in Downtown Tucson to bring more attention to the Palestinian people and the current conflict in Gaza.

Demonstrators said the Israeli War has put them in the spotlight and their main goal of turning out is to keep bringing awareness to the conflict in Southern Arizona.

“I hope Palestine one day becomes free. And everybody’s finally happy and making peace,” said Leen Gharbia, a demonstrator.

Gharbia said she came out to today’s demonstration to show support for her country. She added that her family is stuck in Gaza and seeing and hearing about what is happening is heartbreaking.

“My relatives over there in Gaza, they lost their houses, they have no houses, everybody’s just coming together being a big community and trying to figure things out. Like it really breaks my heart,” said Gharbia.

Fatima Mohammed, who came out to support her Palestinian friends, said everything they are going through is similar to what she faced in Syria. Therefore, she feels for the people stuck in this situation.

“I was lucky enough for me to leave the country to a safe spot. But like for them, it’s so hard because like there’s no food, no electric, no water,” said Mohammed.

Many in attendance called for the ending of U.S. aid to Israel, while others wanted to also see an ending to a war that has cost many innocent lives.

“These civilians had nothing to do with any of the attacks that happened in Israel. And yet, they’re the ones that are paying the price. Too many children have died over the years, and it has to stop,” said Naji Barakat, a demonstrator.

Organizers said by putting on this event, they hope to bring more eyes and attention to the devastation overseas.

“We need justice for the Palestinian people and a equitable and just process on the land,” said Dawn Fellows, organizer for the Party for Socialism Liberation.

Others hope this brings attention to their side of the story.

“There are two sides, and both sides deserve freedom deserve a quality. Palestinian life equals the same as an Israeli life and Israeli life equals the same as a Palestinian life,” said Barakat.

Demonstrators said they hope to see a ceasefire happen soon.

However, they will continue to make their voices heard until things change for Palestinians.

