FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It won’t feel like October this week, to say the least

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – You may have stepped outside today and had to do a double take checking your calendar. Yes, it’s the middle of October, and no, it certainly doesn’t feel like it. Unfortunately, today kicked off a forecasted unprecedented stretch of heat for this time of the year through next weekend. The hottest days are expected to be tomorrow and Thu/Fri, where triple digits are a possibility.

If there is any good news, it’s the fact that there is a chance for isolated showers and storms tomorrow and Tuesday, mainly to Tucson’s south.

Historical tidbit: If the forecast of 100 holds tomorrow, it will tie for the latest triple-digit day on record for Tucson. Overall, according to one model (keep in mind it tends to run cold), the odds for at least one of the days reaching the triple digits through Saturday is about 44%.

MONDAY: Mostly clear with a low of 68 & a high of 100. Near record temps.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 69 & a high of 97. 10% chance for showers/storms. Near record temps.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 67 & a high of 96. Near record temps.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 98. Near record temps.

FRIDAY: Clear with a morning low of 66 & a high of 99. Near record temps.

SATURDAY: Clear with a morning low of 66 & a high of 97. Near record temps.

SUNDAY: Clear with a morning low of 64 & a high of 94. Near record temps.

