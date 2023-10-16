Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps but slight chance for rain possible

By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our unusually warm weather will persist through the work week and into next weekend, with near record highs possible each day. Slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm remain on tap near the international border today and again Tuesday over the White Mountains.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 98. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

