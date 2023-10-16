Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Golder Ranch Fire District honors one of its own for Hispanic Heritage Month

The Golder Ranch Fire District is highlighting one firefighter paramedic in honor of National...
The Golder Ranch Fire District is highlighting one firefighter paramedic in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.(GOLDER RANCH FIRE DISTRICT)
By Alex Valdez
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:26 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Golder Ranch Fire District is highlighting one firefighter paramedic in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hector Medel began his career as a firefighter paramedic with Golder Ranch in 2013, he is now beginning the process of becoming a United States Citizen.

His friend’s stories inspired Medel to become a first responder.

“I have been blessed to be at GRFD for almost 3 years now,” Medel said. “My best friend since high school, Captain Jose Ahumada 379 C-Shift is a huge part of why I joined the fire service and am here at Golder now.”

When he was five years old, Hector and his parents moved to Tucson from Mexicali, Baja California. Medel shares that his father worked as a bricklayer and his mother as a school janitor.

“They have always taught me the importance of hard work and service to the community,” Medel said. “They worked hard and made many sacrifices in order to obtain my Permanent Residency in the United States.”

Medel was granted his Green Card in 1977. Now, he is honored to begin the process of becoming a U.S. citizen.

According to Medel having the right to vote is the most important reason why he wants to become a citizen. He said he is committed to growing as a first responder to serve the community better.

“This job means a lot to me since we have a meaningful impact on other people’s lives daily,” Medel said.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director shares personal journey as Hispanic Heritage Month...
Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director shares personal journey as Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end
Students organize third annual mental health awareness walk, raises money for organizations...
Students organize third annual mental health awareness walk, raises money for organizations across southern Arizona
Paws for a Cause
Paws for a Cause
Good Day Giveaway: Amerind Museum
Good Day Giveaway: Amerind Museum