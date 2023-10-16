Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces interim CEO

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) Board of Directors announced today it hired Beth Morrison to serve as interim CEO, effective October 23, 2023. Morrison will manage the daily operations of the 80-year-old organization until a new permanent CEO is hired.

Morrison brings 25 years of non-profit leadership and organizational restructuring experience to HSSA after managing a runaway youth and family shelter organization in Tucson, as well as sexual violence shelter agencies in Michigan.

Morrison previously served as an interim CEO and provided board governance, leadership development, and change management consultation for other non-profit organizations.

“Beth is the right person to work closely with our Board, staff, volunteers, and donors to restructure HSSA and ensure it fulfills its mission of making certain that animals entrusted to HSSA receive the best care possible and find loving, forever homes,” said HSSA Board Chair, Robert Garcia. “The Board was particularly impressed by Beth’s calm approach and demonstrated ability to rebuild organizational culture and trust internally as well as externally among all stakeholders in our community.”

HSSA is conducting internal audits and its representatives are meeting with stakeholders and partner agencies to gather input, improve HSSA policies and procedures, and ensure the organization is working toward the highest standards of service to animals in its care and the Southern Arizona community, said Garcia. “I am honored to serve as the interim CEO for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona during this time of transition.

HSSA has played an important role in our community for eight decades, and I pledge to work hard to move HSSA forward and to regain the community’s trust,” said Morrison, who received a Master of Science degree from the University of Arizona and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Michigan University.

She also is a certified executive coach and certified interim executive director. To learn more about the HSSA leadership transition, including updates regarding the small animal transfer, visit https://hssaz.org/faq/.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.